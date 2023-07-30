Grand Ledge celebrates 50th Island Art Fair

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge celebrated its 50th Island Art Fair on Saturday.

The director of the event said the landmark event came together one piece at a time.

"It's like a giant puzzle, and I like puzzles," Director Stephene Lapp said. "I made a giant map is what I did."

Stephene said she has loved seeing the event grow year after year. The rise in vendors selling their different kinds of food and art has been mind blowing.

"Here we are 50 years later still celebrating the Island Art Fair," she said. "It has grown from 25 vendors to 174 vendors this year for the 50th anniversary."

