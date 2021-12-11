Grab your bat and glove because a new youth baseball field is coming to Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge community will have a new youth baseball field with ADA-compliant viewing areas and connecting trails into Fitzgerald Park by the summer of 2023.

The new field will be adjacent to Fitzgerald Park.

The project is estimated to cost $224,500. The city received a $134,700 grant from Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to help cover the cost.

Courtesy of Grand Ledge Construction is expected to begin in mid to late 2022.

With only one youth baseball field at Fitzgerald Memorial Field downtown along the Grand River, Dave Logel, the city's Parks and Recreation Committee chair said this will increase the opportunities for youth in Grand Ledge.

“Currently our youth baseball teams have to travel to other communities in order to play because we have just one regulation ball field for the pony league and those middle league ages,” Logel said.

The Grand Ledge Youth Baseball, a nonprofit for more than 50 years gave $30,000 while the city will pay $59,900 for the project.

Construction is expected to begin in mid to late 2022 and Mayor Thom Sowle believes the new field will be a benefit for everyone.

“Certainty the kids, the teams but the community in general to make Fitzgerald Park even more than a destination than it is now,” Sowle said.

Grand Ledge Youth Baseball said in part "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to engage more kids, more tournaments, and more spectators. This is a win for everyone in the Grand Ledge community. We look forward to working on future phases of the ball field projects with the City of Grand Ledge."

The city is also working to develop two additional baseball fields that would be part of phase two of the city's ballpark project.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

