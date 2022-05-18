GLHS 50+ Alumni Association to host first reunion in 3 years

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Every year, the Grand Ledge High School 50+ Alumni Association puts together a reunion for people who graduated 50 years ago or more.

This Saturday, the GLHS 50+ Alumni Association is hosting their 32nd annual reunion, their first in three years due to the pandemic.

“It is held the third Saturday of May each year, when we invite all graduates that are reaching the 50th year of their graduation to come to be part of the group,” said Steve Willis, the Alumni Association’s Secretary.

Because of the years without a reunion, the association will be adding the graduating classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 to the reunion this year.

People are traveling from all over the country to attend.

“We have 480 people that are coming. Of that group, they have people coming from 20 different states. The farthest one is Tucson, Arizona, and there's one other person that's coming from Elk, Washington,” said Willis.

For more information about the reunion, visit https://glhs50plusaa.weebly.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

