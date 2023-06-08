From books to balloon animals, Delta Township District Library's summer kickoff is a can't-miss party

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Looking for a good book to read by the poolside? The Delta Township District Library has you covered!

The library will be hosting a party for the community Saturday to mark the beginning of its summer program.

The program, titled “All Together Now," was created to encourage locals to visit their local library to pick out a good book for the summer. The kickoff celebration will include indoor and outdoor activities, an adult nostalgia tent, arts & crafts, a bounce house, balloon animals, an ice cream truck, and more!

Book lovers young and old can also sign up for the annual summer reading challenge hosted through the library.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon on Saturday.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events for the Delta Township District Library, click here.

