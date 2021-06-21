For the second year in a row, Delta Township cancels their annual fireworks display

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — For a second year, fireworks will not light up the sky on July 3 in Delta Township.

"It's a disappointment after, you know, 14 or 15 months of disappointments, but hopefully, this will be the last time we have to cancel it," said Delta Township manager, Brian Reed.

The fireworks display has been going on for more than 50 years. Reed said they usually see 20 to 30,000 people at the event at Sharp Park.

As to why the fireworks were canceled, pandemic uncertainty, fundraising, and planning are some of the cited reasons.

"We typically have well over 75 law enforcement folks who work that event through the Eaton County Sheriff,” Reed said. “But the Eaton County sheriff does not have that many folks available, so we borrow from a lot of other municipalities. We have over 40 fire and EMS personnel, private securities."

Reed said the fireworks themselves cost roughly $30 to 35,000.

"But then you have all the staffing cost, the private security as I mentioned, the law enforcement side of it. So the cost are quite a bit higher,” he said. “Usually, raise up to $20,000 to help offset those costs."

Reed said their intent is to bring the fireworks back next year.

There are some firework shows still happening in mid-Michigan, though.

In Lansing, there will be a parade downtown on July 3 at 11 a.m., and then fireworks will pop off on July 4 shortly after 10 p.m.

"This year, we felt that we can celebrate the Fourth of July. We can have the fireworks show. People can come downtown safely and be able to see the show. So, we're going to have it," said Mayor Andy Schor.

Some of the best viewing options for the fireworks are Riverfront Park, Marshall Park, or Durant Park.

Eaton Rapids will hold their fireworks on July 4, while Mason will not have fireworks show.

