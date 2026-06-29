Fireworks set off at Lansing Mall, prompting large police response

DELTA TWP., Mich. — An investigation is ongoing after fireworks were set off near the main entrance of the Lansing Mall Saturday night, prompting a large police response.

FIRE SET OFF AT LANSING MALL

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 Lansing reports of shots fired came in around 7:45 p.m. on June 27, with multiple police departments responding to the scene.

Officials confirmed there were no gunshots fired.

Around 20 police cars were spotted at the scene, including the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, Eaton Rapids Police, East Lansing Police, Grand Ledge Police, Charlotte Police, and Michigan State University Police.

Authorities say that there were no reports of injuries during the incident and no guns were seen at the mall.

Authorities recovered fireworks at the scene, officials said.

Officials have not taken anyone into custody in connection with the incident.

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