FEMA back in Michigan: How to get help recovering from the August 2023 storms

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Do you still need help following the August 2023 severe storms and tornadoes?

FEMA will attend an Eaton County town hall meeting on April 1st from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Delta Township District Library.

They will present and explain the various programs they offer as part of the Presidential Declaration received for the August 2023 storms.

Attendees will have the opportunity to register as new applicants, receive updates on their application, and engage in discussions on preparedness for future catastrophic events

If you want to receive updates on your FEMA application during the meeting, you must have your FEMA application/registration ready.

Representatives from The Small Business Association and The National Flood Insurance Program will also attend.

The meeting is open to the public, and they encourage residents impacted by the severe storms of August 2023 to attend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

