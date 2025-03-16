False Alarm; Police responded to a call of an active shooter in the Lansing Mall

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — On Saturday, Eaton County Police said they responded to a call of an active shooter in the Lansing Mall.

According to police, there was no shooting, no victims, and no shooting suspect.

When deputies arrived on scene they observed several hundred people fleeing from Mall.

During the police investigation, it was determined a suspect stole someone's jacket and ran away with it.

The jacket owner then ran after the thief but stopped when he believed he saw a gun in the thief's hand.

Police say the man reported seeing the gun and people around overheard this and began to flee; causing an uproar.

According to police people began to flee from two separate events being held at the mall. At one of the events people frantically left their seats, causing the metal chairs to fall to the floor, causing loud noises.

People thought the noises sounded like gunshots and caused further panic.

