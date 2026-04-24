Endangered missing advisory issued for 8-month-old baby in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge police are searching for a missing 8-month-old baby.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Lainii Iris Glasscoe. She was last seen near Weinert Court.

GL MISSING BABY

Investigators say Lainii is with Jahiem Jamarion Glasscoe.

Lainii has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink onesie and pink socks.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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