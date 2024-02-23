Eaton County resident Timothy Hillock has been waiting for FEMA aid since August

Eaton County resident Timothy Hillock has been waiting for FEMA since August.

Hillock said he got the best news he has heard in months seeing his new home.

Eaton County resident Timothy Hillock have been waiting for FEMA since August. We showed you the damage the storm had on his house.

And followed up back in November when Hillock said he hadn't heard from FEMA about getting possible funding to help rebuild. But now, finally a step forward.

"We connected with FEMA today about it," Eaton County resident Timothy Hillock said.

Now like many others in our neighborhoods Hillock will have a chance to apply for disaster assistance through the federal agency. In the meantime he has stayed with a friend. But that will soon all change.

"The old home has been demolished and taken away the pad has been redesigned, we had our new home built it's all done,"

At the very location where his old one was destroyed.

"Oh, I was jumping up and down like a little kid, had to walk all the around it and check it out,"

Timothy plans to call FEMA for further assistance and he tells me he is expecting to move into his new home next month.

