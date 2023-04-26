Disc Traders Lansing keeps DVD tradition alive

LANSING, Mich. — Right across from the Lansing Mall, you'll find Disc Traders Lansing. A store that has everything you need when it comes to electronics.

“The store has been around for just about 10 years now," said store manager Sam Impullitti. “Basically anything disc is anything that we deal with.”

They sell and buy items like used video games, game systems, headphones and even laptops. But one thing they have that many other places don't are DVDs.

“We have just over 62,000 DVDs in store, all our walls are in stock," he said.

Impullitti isn't just the store manager. He's also a DVD collector.

“I've got probably well over 1000 movies," he said. “I like to see my collection on my shelves, all the movies that I enjoy. I think it's really great that people still use physical media, and nobody relies entirely on streaming services.”

For most adults, the store really takes you back to your childhood and has any DVD you can think of from A to Z to numbers.

“We have TV shows, box sets combos, anything from the original matrix, the first movie to come out on DVD all the way to the new Spider Man that just came out," he said.

And you might ask, how do they keep track of the ones they have?

“We just kind of have to rely on our knowledge of our stock, which is why I spend the time on the floor. just familiarize myself with what we have," Impullitti said. "That way when people ask if we have a movie, I can just know and say, 'oh yes we do.'"

They probably sell close to 80 to 100 DVDs a day according to him.

“Constantly just having people come in here boosting their collection, and we always have people coming in and selling their collection," Impullitti said.

As people come and go, Impullitti says its just nice to see people still appreciating the art of DVDs, especially after the announcement that Netflix will be stopping its DVD service later this year.

“A lot of things can become lost media. Either it won't get moved to a streaming service or it doesn't get a physical release, so being able to see these things physically reminds me that this stuff exists," he said. "It can be enjoyed by anyone old or young, at any point won't be lost to the passage of time and everything's going digital. There will always be someone out here that appreciates it.”

And if you don't have a DVD player but want to join in on the fun and start your own collection, the store has you covered selling DVD and Blu-Ray players. So head on down and grab a disc.

