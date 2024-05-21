Delta Township's pathway proposal promises better connectivity throughout the neighborhood

New pathway proposal could make it easier to get around Delta Township without a car

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Will Lemmink your fox47 neighborhood news reporter here in Delta Township where a new proposal for a shared-use pathway could increase connectivity across our neighborhood.

"This is an addition to our pathway system" Said Brian Reed.

An addition that creates an easier to get around Delta Township without a car.

"The pathway its, a lot more room for walkers, runners, bikers, or people walking to work or shopping".

Township manager Brian Reed says under the proposal... Mall Drive, Ivan Drive, and Elmwood Road would all see expansion of their current sidewalks to 10 feet wide.

I talked to one neighbor who envisions great potential for the project.

"I think it'd be a great idea, I'd love to see a bike path, I have kids that walk to the store and they almost got hit by a car one time, it'd be a lot safer," said Mary Jo Wardell.

Reed says funding and easements for the project are currently being acquired by the township.

"We received some funding from the federal carbon reduction act and then were also applying for funds from our state DNR trust fund so hopefully with those grants there won't be a lot of money out of pocket for the township".

The township hopes to break ground on the project within the next year or two, in Delta Township I'm Will Lemmink FOX47 news.

