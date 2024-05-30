Delta Township Promotes Community and Fitness with "I am Delta" Virtual 5K Event

Delta Township virtual 5k event can take place anywhere, anytime, where ever and when ever.

Township official Kathy Sobczyk hopes to promote the many parks and pathways Delta Township has to offer.

Watch the video above to see some of the scenery Hawk Meadow Park has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I like to run every day”

Delta Township residents like Ann Stavros take full advantage of the parks

“This is an easy trail to run on, because I usually run about 5 miles”

Township officials like Kathy Sobczyk are hoping to get the word out to more people to enjoy the parks and trails or even just their neighborhood by promoting a virtual 5k

“This is about getting community, family together and highlighting Delta Township”

Now unlike a normal 5k, this virtual 5k can be done anywhere, anytime, whenever and wherever you are.

“You can even get out in your neighborhood, and walk with your neighbors and friends”

But if you do choose to find somewhere, you don’t have to look far.

“Within a stone's throw from anywhere in Delta Township you have a lot of multi use trails, pathways, sidewalks.”

Hawk Meadow was Ann’s choice of park, but there are many others to highlight.

“I like them all, but the three I would recommend right now would be the East-West Pathway, Grand Woods Park, and then our newest path at Mount Hope Park”

If you want more information on one of the parks where you can run the virtual 5k you can visit the Delta Township Parks & Recreation website.

