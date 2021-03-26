Delta Township plans $78 million rebuild of wastewater plant, sewer rates to rise

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $78 million capital improvements project at the wastewater treatment plant in Delta Township is estimated to start in the spring of 2022. And it’s not going to be cheap for water customers in Delta Township.

The project is a complete reconstruction of the plant that will happen in two phases.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The capital improvements project at the wastewater treatment plant in Delta Township is slated to start in the spring of 2022.

To pay for it, there will be an increase in sewer rates. Customers already saw a 7.25 percent increase this year and will likely see a similar increase every year for the next six years. Water bills went up 1.25 percent this year and will likely have a similar increase over the next six years.

“Unfortunately, it’s a price of keeping good infrastructure. We’ve been fortunate for a lot of years to not have major, major capital improvement projects, but the time has come now,” said Delta Township Manager Brian Reed.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 There will be an increase in sewer rates.

Some pieces of the plant were built in 1965, others in 1972, and the newest piece in 1986.

The upgrade is important for “environmental reasons, because we want to treat the water and have the highest level of treatment. Which we always taken pride here in Delta," Reed said. "Two, we have to have capacity in order to serve the public, our residents, and also our businesses. And three, our current plant has become a burden with the maintenance.”

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Construction should start in the spring of 2022.

The plant treated 1.7 billion gallons of sewage in 2020. The average is 4.9 million gallons a day.

Click here for more information about the project.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook