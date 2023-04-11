Delta Township District Library to give out grab and go meal kits

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Delta Township District Library is offering grab and go meal kits to the youth in the community.

The reoccurring event will happen this Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. This is a part of a partnership with the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Anyone 18 years old and younger is eligible to pick up a kit. That mean kids, tweens and teens.

No registration is needed, and you can also request car-side pickup or request a kit at the youth desk.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

