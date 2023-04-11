Watch Now
Delta Township District Library to give out grab and go meal kits

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Delta Township District Library is offering grab and go meal kits to the youth in the community.

The reoccurring event will happen this Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. This is a part of a partnership with the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Anyone 18 years old and younger is eligible to pick up a kit. That mean kids, tweens and teens.

No registration is needed, and you can also request car-side pickup or request a kit at the youth desk.

