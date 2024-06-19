Delta Township District Library: More than just a cooling center

The Delta Township District Library is a cooling center that has a lot to offer.

Events like Friday morning family films, story times, treasure hunts, talent shows, and of course a summer reading challenge program.

Watch the video to see how one mother is taking advantage of what the library has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Instead of facing the sweltering heat, Lauren Greathouse and her kids were turning pages at the Library.

“My oldest loves the library, and she’s probably going to love the library too”

And not just for the hundreds of books that are lining the shelves, there's so much more.

“My daughters love the toys, the puzzles, and to have a place with air conditioning."

A huge plus with the outside temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

"If you just need to beat the heat you're welcome to come here, cool off, and grab some water" Said Rebecca Campbell, Delta Township District Library.

Inside, Librarians told me there's so much that can be done at the library.

“We’re more of a community center and we’re here to help you in any way that we can”

The library offers scavenger hunts, free WI-FI, and a nice cool place to beat the heat, every day.

They also offer Friday morning family films, story times, treasure hunts, talent shows, and of course a summer reading challenge program.

"I love that it's a place that I can bring my children, I feel like it's a safe space that I can look at books while they're playing and don't have to pay to be here"

This summer, the library is also offering Grab & Go meal kits that are available at select times for anyone under the age of 18.

Also, check out the free pantry and "general store" out front. The Library asks that you take what you need and give what you can.

All of this is for free.

And if you're looking for other spots to check out, consider these free options, if you want to stretch your legs you can walk around the Lansing Mall or you can relax in some shade at one of the many Delta Township parks.

