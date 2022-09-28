Delta Township Amazon fulfillment center not opening until 2024

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — You might have noticed the construction and the blue and white building off of West Mount Hope Highway. It's an Amazon fulfillment center that was supposed to open this fall, but the timeline has changed.

The center is still currently under construction.

In an email to FOX 47 News, the Delta Township Manager's Office says the building will be completed sometime next year with operations expecting to begin in 2024.

The manager's office also said the township has not received any indication of any problems from either developers or Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told FOX 47 News in an email the company warned of delays back in February.

He went on to release this statement:

“We’re still looking forward to launching our new facility in Delta Township, though we’ve had to adjust our timing. We’ll share new timing along with information about great jobs, pay, and comprehensive benefits as soon as we can," spokesperson Austin Stowe said.

No further details on why the project has been delayed are available at this time.

