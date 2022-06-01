Crumbl Cookies to open first mid-Michigan location in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is coming to Delta Township.

Crumbl is not a typical cookie store.

“They like to mix it up," said franchise owner Andrew Lord. "We change recipes literally every single week. There are a couple of standbys like a chocolate chip cookie that we stick with, but the rest of them can change quite a bit.”

Crumbl Cookies at 501 N. Marketplace Blvd. is expected to open within the next few months, but it is not the only one coming to mid-Michigan.

“We plan to introduce other locations in the area,” Lord said. “We think that the East Lansing, Michigan State, part of town is a really great opportunity that we plan on capitalizing on as well.

Crumbl has 300 locations in 36 states and is "one of the fastest-growing cookie companies in the United States,” said Samantha Le, marketing and communications manager for Martin Commercial Properties.

