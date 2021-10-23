Crossroads Barbecue in Grand Ledge is open for business.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Looking for a classic pulled pork sandwich or some baby back ribs? Well then head over to Grand Ledge because Crossroads Barbecue is open for business.

,

Owner Ann Duchene purchased Crossroads Barbecue two years ago.

“I’ve been heavily involved for a number of years in a non-profit called Great Lakes Empowerment Services. I’m on the board and, by buying Crossroads Barbecue it allowed me to have a business that I could hire people through this non-profit," Duchene said. "It’s a work force development non-profit, I already had a background in hospitality."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Ann Duchene is putting out a sign and getting ready for customers to arrive.



Crossroads Barbecue started in Grand Ledge and was located downtown.

Duchene said the original building the restaurant was in was sold so when they purchased it they had to find a new location which is why the launch took longer.

“We selected this as our new location because it’s on a great route through Grand Ledge and it gives us the ability to build in a patio and things like that,” she said.

The barbecue joint is only open for curbside service at the moment, and people can call or place their order online or scan a QR code on their phones outside the restaurant.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 If you can the QR code you can browse the menu.

Thursday was opening day and they served about 120 customers.

Lindsay Dashe lives in Delta Township and paid a visit on Friday to get some brisket with Carolina sauce.

“We always pass the road waiting for it to open. So when they opened we were really really excited to try it out,” Dashe said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Crossroads Barbecue

The hope is to have the dining room open by the end of the year.

“With COVID impacts there are a lot of delays on things like equipment and other things that would typically be easy to get,” Duchene said.

Duchene is exploring her options to bring another location to Lansing.

