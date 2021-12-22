Crepe Nation opens new spot in Delta Township

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Close to a dozen businesses have opened their doors in Delta Township this year. One of the newer spots is Crepe Nation which is serving up sweet and savory crepes.

“Our crepes are pretty much covered for everybody, so if you just don’t eat meat or if you just like breakfast options, sweet options..." said Complete Chijioke, the owner of Crepe Nation. "We also have a section that gets people all the time, it’s called the build your own, so it gives people like the room to kind of like mix whatever they want,”

Chijioke opened the doors for Crepe Nation on Brookside Drive in Delta Township on Dec. 10. This is his second location. He opened his first spot in July of 2020 in Ypsilanti.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The owner is cutting fruit for from crepes

He wanted to bring Crepe Nation to Delta Township because of the family and student dynamic.

Collin Mays, the community and economic development director for the township, said it's been exciting to see a mix of businesses coming in.

“I think that Delta residents want to see a diverse pool of businesses, businesses that complement one another and businesses that can work together because ultimately, we’re here to serve the community,” Mays said.

Chijioke said he used to work at pizza places in Ann Arbor and was saving up to open his own pizza place. But then his girlfriend made him his first homemade crepe in 2019 and his business model changed.

“I just fell in love with it. And I quickly just turned everything around,” Chijioke said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Putting the final touches on the crepe

Chijioke said the batter is what’s unique at Crepe Nation.

“We get a lot of European customers that compare us to Paris because you know we’re really particular about the recipe and the crepe and making sure it’s like thin,” he said.

Chijioke is looking to open another location in either Grand Rapids or Detroit.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

