Construction Starts on Water Main and Pathway Project in Delta Township

Construction has started on W St.Joe Hwy and Creyts Road and continue to advance east untill the Waverly Road Pathway.

Benefits include a new 12 inch water main and 10ft pathway along W St.Joe Hwy.

Traffic will continue to flow on W St.Joe Hwy in both directions with intermittent lane closures as needed.

It's a familiar sight in our neighborhoods, orange cones and changing traffic.

" It is kinda a struggle"

Drivers like Cody Runions deal with it almost every day.

"It makes it a little longer to get to work but I think if we can get to a point where were kinda set, than we can take a break"

The latest project is happening here, and it's a little bit different.

Work is being done to expand both the water main and pathways at the same time.

Above ground, Residents will see a 10 foot pathway installed and below ground the current water main will be moved and expanded to prevent costly repairs and encourage future developments.

“This is a unique project, getting to marry a utility project with a non-motorized pathway project”

You'll see the construction If you head down W St.Joe Highway.

But as you approach Creyts road, you won’t be stopped.

“There will be intermittent lane closures but we are still maintaining traffic in both directions.”

Despite the inconvenience these projects may impose, the end goal for the township is an improved future.

“The infrastructure improvement is a benefit to our entire water system, as I said the improved redundancy and fire flows and just minimizing our costly repairs on one of our oldest mains”

Township officials hope to have a bulk of the construction done by the end of the year.

