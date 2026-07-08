GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Ongoing construction on W. Saginaw Highway is creating challenges for at least one local business, as Pierre's Bridal works to keep customers and deliveries on schedule.

WATCH BELOW: Construction on W. Saginaw Highway impacting Pierre's Bridal

Construction on W. Saginaw Highway impacting Pierre's Bridal

Store manager Sarah Samson said conditions have changed over the past several months since construction began in front of the shop.

"Everybody's late — no one is on time to their appointments," Samson said.

Samson said the disruption extends beyond bridal customers.

Pierre's also serves shoppers for homecoming and prom.

"We do rely on a lot of foot traffic, and it makes it really difficult for customers to get here," Samson said.

Delivery drivers have also been affected, she said.

"They can't pull out in the street, so they have to find alternative routes to get here, and that's impacting us because we rely on our shipments to come and customers' orders that come every day," Samson said.

According to the Eaton County Drain Commission, construction in front of Pierre's involves 4,300 feet of box sewer and is expected to last until June 2028. The work is part of a larger project in which nearly eight miles of storm and sewer infrastructure will be replaced by the Eaton and Ingham County Drain Commission by 2029.

Sisters Kaelyn and Taylor Smith, who have both been visiting Pierre's frequently while planning their weddings, said the shop has remained accommodating throughout the construction.

"I can't recommend them enough," Taylor Smith said.

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