Concerning trend of retail fraud hits Lansing Mall

One store owner in the mall voiced concern of retail fraud at Delta Township board meeting last month.

Rise in retail fraud is contributed to economic changes and policy enforcement.

Watch the video above to hear Michigan State Police's take on the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At last months Delta Township city council meeting, one business owner in the Lansing Mall brought up the concerning trend.

VIDEO: MSP talk about retail fraud and what can be done to solve it.

Retail Theft Video Extra

Michigan state police confirmed the increase in retail theft -- and cited a couple of different reasons behind it, including a lack of punishment.

While MSP hasn't changed how they handle thieves, outside factors and enforcement of policies have.

“We’re finding that stores and prosecutors are changing how they enforce it or how they charge but we still do the same thing we've been doing for the last 25 years I’ve been in the department.” said Rene Gonzalez, Michigan State Police, Public Information Officer.

Gonzalez emphasizes that committing a shoplifting crime isn’t worth it, and there are resources to access.

