Close to 60 guns were stolen from Range 517 in Delta Township

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Close to 60 firearms were stolen from Range 517 in Delta Township on Friday.

The suspects broke in through the back door, said Jerri Nesbitt, the executive assistant for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. She said more information will be released at a later date.

Range 517 is a firearms retailer and indoor shooting range on Saginaw Highway.

An employee at the store said the owner declined to comment.

