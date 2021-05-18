Watch
Grand Ledge child killed after crash with bus

Posted at 10:24 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 22:26:51-04

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A child in Grand Ledge has died after being struck by a bus on Monday afternoon outside of a school building.

The crash happened at about 3:15 near the Neff Kindergarten Center.

The child was a 4th grader at Beagle Elementary School.

The Grand Ledge School Board President Sarah Clark Pierson shared that the boy was riding a bike shortly after school ended when he was hit by the bus.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends of the family, and all the GLPS community,” wrote Dr. David Chapman, Interim Superintendent of Schools.

Mental health professionals will be available at schools on Tuesday to support all within the Grand Ledge community.

