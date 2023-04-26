Watch Now
Capital Area Transportation Authority announces route extension with 30 new stops

Erica Murphy, WSYM
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 26, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced a new route extension for west Lansing residents.

Beginning Monday, May 8, the Route 3 bus service will extend west of the Lansing Mall to Marketplace Boulevard on Saginaw Highway, Canal Road and St. Joseph Highway.

The improved route will include approximately 30 new stops. To view the full route, visit the CATA website.

