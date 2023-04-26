Capital Area Transportation Authority announces route extension with 30 new stops

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced a new route extension for west Lansing residents.

Beginning Monday, May 8, the Route 3 bus service will extend west of the Lansing Mall to Marketplace Boulevard on Saginaw Highway, Canal Road and St. Joseph Highway.

CATA - Capital Area Transportation Authority, Facebook

The improved route will include approximately 30 new stops. To view the full route, visit the CATA website.

