Capital Area Diaper Bank needs your help stocking up

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The holiday season can be tough for some families, and it can also be a challenging time for the Capital Area Diaper Bank.

"It's most important that we cover our bottoms of our youngest kids that are coming up," Founder Michael Karl said.

Inside of the Lansing mall the capital area diaper bank is on a mission to help those in need.

"We help our community partners, local churches, hospitals, shelters, schools, with diapers," Karl said.

Michael Karl is the founder and says buying diapers without assistance can be pricey on some parents.

"Probably about 100 to 150 dollars a month just in diapers and that's sometimes picking between diapers for your kids or feeding them,"Karl said.

While serving 4 counties in the mid-Michigan area Karl says this year they've given out thousands of diapers.

"Almost 400,000 diapers between the Freetail store side and our community partners," Karl said.

But Karl says for the last month and a half.

There's been a diaper shortage in the community.

"All the agencies are running out of diapers because there is such a need," Karl said.

"Usually these shelves are full of diapers but because of the need in our community in four counties as well as other agencies that have been reaching out for help we have been depleted," Karl said.

The diaper bank has temporarily closed until January and they are looking for to the community for help them stock up.

"One of the biggest things is donate. Donations of diapers. If you have diapers that are open open packages we can take those too," Karl said.

They are looking for diapers sizes four through seven right now.

And if you can't donate diapers you can also donate your time.

"We will always need help moving in when we do get diapers starting in January we're going to get another load. We're going to need help," Karl said.

And even though the diaper bank is closed right now they can still help..

"It's okay to ask for help. We're here. And even if we don't have the diapers we have resources to other diapers that can help your family," Karl said.

