CAHS to offer free vaccine clinic for pets

The Capital Area Human Society is hosting a free clinic to get your pets vaccinated.

Along with the support from Petco Love, the free clinic will be at the CAHS Spay & Neuter Clinic, located at 5919 South Cedar Street, Lansing, MI 48911 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s happening on Tuesday June 11th.

All vaccines will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic is for those in in the neighborhoods who need assistance for their pets.

Vaccines distributed through this partnership with Petco Love will be the FVRCP for cats and DAPPv for dogs. CAHS will also be providing free rabies vaccines.

Kittens, puppies, cats and dogs are all welcome.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Don’t worry if you’re not able to make this one.

There will be another event on Tuesday, September 24th, so mark your calendar now.

