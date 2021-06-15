Manhunt in Grand Ledge: Police searching for armed suspect

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call of a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on M-100 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. A police chase ensued, the car crashed at a home and two suspects fled on foot.

Police caught one of the suspects and are still searching for the second, who they say is armed.

Eaton 911 said in a tweet that the suspect is wearing a mask. He's described as a black male, 5-foot-7, weighing 200 pounds with short hair and was last seen near Greenwood Street and Front Street.

The Grand Ledge Public Schools has canceled all schools except Hayes Middle School Tuesday due to the ongoing manhunt.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Multiple agencies including Michigan State Police, Ionia County Sheriff, Grand Ledge Police, and Eaton County Sheriff were on scene at the corner of Greenwood and Front St after the initial crash occurred.

Police K-9s and authorities from the US Drug Enforcement Administration were also on hand.

This is a developing story and FOX 47 News will be updating the story as more information becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

