Watch
NeighborhoodsDelta Township - Grand Ledge

Actions

Body Found in wooded area in Delta Township

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:48 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 16:55:16-04

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police say they found a body in a wooded area of Delta Township near Davis and Guinea Roads.

The man's body was found near where a vehicle was located that is associated with missing person, Matt Compton.

Compton was last seen at 10am Sunday, August 1 at the VFW hall at 3104 W. St. Joseph Ave in Lansing after being dropped off by a friend.

His vehicle was later found abandoned on a rural dirt road in the area of Nixon, Mt.Hope, and Davis Hwy.

Matthew Compton
Matthew Compton

ECSO detectives are investigating.

If anyone has any information that can help investigators, please contact Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cali Montana

Cali Montana

2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Cali Montana

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter