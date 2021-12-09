BJ's, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden coming to Delta Crossings

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Delta Crossings the mixed-use development off Saginaw Highway in Delta Township has come a long way since crews broke ground in November of 2019.

T.J. Maxx, Sierra, Bob’s Discount Furniture and Hobby Lobby opened for business in September, but there’s still a lot more to come.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Construction continues at Delta Crossings

Texas Roadhouse and BJ’s Wholesale are under construction. BJ's is slated to open Jan. 27, while Texas Roadhouse is expected to open its doors in March.

The developer for Delta Crossings Kris Krstovski said they expect to break ground on AtHome, a home decor store within the next two weeks.

“That we will turn over to AtHome in September and their anticipation is to open in October of 2022,” he said.

Olive Garden is also expected to open in the shopping center in the summer to early fall.

Krstovski said they’re ready to start the work and they’ve submitted the site plan to the township planning commission which will go in front of them next week.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 People are walking to the stores at Delta Crossings

While the site plan for phase three, which is the multifamily residential component of the project that has total of 369 units will be submitted within the next four weeks.

“It will have a combination of ranch style homes, as well as townhomes and as well as three-story walk-in units as well," said Krstovski. "So, we’re going to give a variety to the community.”

Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher said the housing mix is "exactly what both aging baby boomers and the millennial generation is looking for. For those who no longer want to necessarily be tied to home ownership with a yard and all that work will now have a couple of different options.”

The mixed-used development is also expected to have a medical and assisted living component.

Four national retailers will also be coming to Delta Crossings, but Krstovksi said he couldn't name them yet.

“One of the national tenants is over a hundred thousand square feet. It’s a regional pull tenant that has selected Delta Township as the regional area for their vast market that they pull from. But it’s going to be very exciting," said Krstovski.

Cali Montana, FOX47 News, 2021 Delta Crossings

Krstovski said the whole development could be complete by 2026.

“It’s very exciting to have that opportunity right now but again things could change. But as of right now we cut the progress down on this dramatically,” he said.

