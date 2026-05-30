GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that about one in ten families reporter they are skipping meals as food costs stay high, and local food pantry organizers here in Mid-Michigan say they've seen that firsthand.

WATCH: As some families skip meals amid high costs, mid-Michigan food pantries say they're here to help

As some families skip meals amid high costs, mid-Michigan food pantries say they're here to help

Pastor Joe Jackson with Community Baptist Church in Grand Ledge says it's led to increased demand for service from food pantries like the one operated inside of his church.

"We've helped 1,100 families just in these last six months," Pastor Jackson said.

He says he's heard from families his pantry has helped that food insecurity has made them have to make tough choices in the past.

"A grandmother who pulled in here three weeks ago said, 'if you guys didn't give us food, I would either not get my prescriptions to feed my grandkids, or get my prescriptions and my grandkids dont eat,'" Pastor Jackson said. "And that is never a decision that any grandma, mom, dad, or parent should have to make."

But, he says there's a wide network of resources available for anyone in need, and nobody should be afraid to ask for help.

"There is nothing to be ashamed of," Pastor Jackson said. "You can get help today, and there will be a day in the future where you can help the next family. And that's what this is here for. It's a community coming together. It's what made Michigan great. Families helping other families."

Pastor Jackson says that Community Baptist Church has partnered with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for a mobile food distribution event, which will take place June 16 at 2 pm at the church. He also says you can find other distributions near you on the Greater Lansing Food Bank website.

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