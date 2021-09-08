Amazon fulfillment center coming to Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Delta Township will be home to Amazon's first mid-Michigan fulfillment center.

The one-million square foot facility at 6500 W Mt Hope Highway is expected to open in 2022, according to a press release, and is expected to bring with it more than 500 full-time jobs.

Employees will pick, pack and ship larger items to customers, ranging from bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics.

The release says "innovative technologies" and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck equipment will also be housed at the facility.

“We welcome Amazon’s expansion in Delta Township," Delta Township supervisor Ken Fletcher said in the release. "With an over one million square foot state-of-the-art fulfillment center and over 500 jobs coming to Delta Township this will be good for our region.”

There will also be an Amazon sort center and delivery station coming to the Grand Rapids area and a delivery station in Metro Detroit which will be its sixth station in the area.

“We’re excited to expand our investment throughout the state of Michigan with the addition of these new facilities,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment for Amazon. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers across the state, but also enables us to boost the local economy and drive more opportunities for job creation. We’re proud to have created more than 21,000 jobs so far, and look forward to our continued growth in Michigan.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

