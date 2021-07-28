All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant coming to Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — An all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is coming to Delta Township.

"We have several, at least five, six, sushi chefs. And show people how to make sushi," said Shubin Wang, the owner of Ohana Sushi.

Wang said she wanted to bring the restaurant to Delta Township because,"in Michigan, we haven't seen people have all-you can eat sushi. We've seen a lot of sushi stores or sushi to-go restaurants."

Wang owns another Delta Township restaurant, the Tangy Crab, as well as New China Buffet in Portland.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Renovations at Ohana Sushi

The 6,000-square-foot building off Saginaw Highway that will house Ohana used to be an Outback Steakhouse, but that restaurant moved at the end of 2017. The building sat empty since. Renovations started in July.

"We always have people that are interested in coming to Delta Township because it's a great community to live, work, and play, but nobody that was as diligent as the Ohana group," said Collin Mays, the community and economic development coordinator for Delta Township. "So, we're very happy to have them here."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News Ohana Sushi is taking over the vacant building in the Brookside Plaza off Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

The restaurant can seat more than 200 people inside and another 40 to 50 people outside. Wang is looking to hire 30 employees.

The doors at Ohana Sushi should be open by early October.

