After an almost two-year delay, crews broke ground on WestPark, the new mixed-use development

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — After an almost two-year delay, crews broke ground last week on WestPark, the 120-acre mixed-use development going up on what used to be the Waverly Golf Course.

According to Jay Barnes, the principal of Northern Capital Investments, the project's total cost is expected to be between $50 and $75 million.

Tommy's Express Car Wash already broke ground near the corner of Waverly and Saginaw.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Tommy's Express Car Wash will be located near the corner of Waverly and Saginaw.

The development will include commercial and residential spaces, as well. People can expect single and multi-family housing, a senior living community and restaurants.

Barnes said they are still negotiating with different parties but that retail will be very limited.

"There's not a huge demand for retail shops along that corridor. Of course, you have, you know, the Lansing Mall, which is, you know, malls, in general, have struggled," Barnes said. "But the shops, in general, are going to gravitate towards the regional locations like we see in Delta Township at the interchange."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 After an almost two-year delay, crews broke ground last week on WestPark.

Barnes said a medical center, dental center, and sandwich places will probably gravitate towards the project.

Northern Capital Investments bought the property from the city for about $2 million about three and half years ago.

There were delays with the project. They were hoping to be under construction almost two years ago but the many moving parts and then the pandemic put them behind.

"It's just a lengthy process. I think we dealt with eight different government entities for approvals," he said. "And then you know obviously we really don't want to break ground until we have interested parties on the other end."

The project is expected to take about five to ten years and Barnes said they anticipate there will be three phases.

