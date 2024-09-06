A man and his best friend are in their new home, more than a year after a tree crashed into their house.

Watch the video above to learn how Timothy Hillock was able to move back home

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A man and his best friend are in their new home, more than a year after a tree crashed into their house.

We start here, about a year ago. In the August storm that rocked Mid-Michigan, a tree crashed into Timothy Hillock's home.

"And all the debris from the roof come down on top of me, I was buried under all of this," Timothy Hillock said.

He was okay, his roommate and best friend Teri Leonard wasn't home. But they could no longer live in their house. A new mobile home was built, but Timothy says building delays led to the long wait.

"It's great to be back home again." Timothy Hillock said.

"Fantastic is the only word I can think of off the top of my head," Timothy Hillock said.

After this year full of challenges, they are still counting their blessings. Each one is written down in a glass jar on the kitchen counter.

"This is our blessings jar, we started doing it at the beginning of the year, we're writing down every blessing we had this year," Teri Leonard said.

"This was an exercise in faith," Timothy Hillock said.

And in a certain way, Teri says, the storm even helped.

"We found black mold in the old house, that we would have never found if it hadn't happened."

Back at home finally, but Teri says her foundation is a lot more than what supports this home

"I don't know what I would have done without god or Tim," Teri Leonard said.

