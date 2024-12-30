A local animal rescue wants your real Christmas tree donation

Mitten Misfists, the animal sanctuary in Grand Ledge, is asking neighbors to donate their Christmas trees as the holiday season ends.

Volunteer Shannon Summers says the trees are a tasty treat for the senior pigs, goats, and sheep living on the farm.

Neighbors can drop off their trees during the day, any day of the week. The trees must be free of decorations.

"It is very good for the animals. It is a good source of Vitamin C and general enrichment for them," Summers said.

