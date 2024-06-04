A Barbershop and Business Boom: Grand Ledge continues downtown expansion

Papa V's Barbershop opened on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

New businesses occupying downtown Grand Ledge have been on the rise over the past couple of years according to city officials.

“I’m really excited to be able to invest more of myself into the community”

On Monday, in front of family, friends, and clients. Tyler VanSyckle opened Papa V’s barber shop in Downtown Grand Ledge.

VanSyckle says he has been building toward this for 8 years and as a resident of Grand Ledge, he couldn't be happier.

“I feel truly blessed, and anyone who wants to get a haircut here, great. Anyone that has a dream that they think they can go for should go for it.”

His excitement to invest himself in the community seems to be an ongoing trend for downtown Grand Ledge.

"We've really seen an influx of new businesses, to be honest with you, we've seen a lot of different boutiques, and we have a lot more shopping and retail than in the past."

And it’s not just new businesses coming into the area.

“There’s a lot of businesses that have expanded, you know, Flower Child Bakery becoming a bakery, cafe, and now an event venue.”

Hoyes says neighbors are also starting to come downtown more often and for longer.

“We’re seeing a lot more 7 days a week, people shopping and eating and hanging out in the evenings.”

Momentum continues with another business opening its doors.

