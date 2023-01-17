4 men arrested following joint operation between Eaton County, Genesee County sheriffs' offices

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

On Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, 2022, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office conducted a G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) operation. This joint operation targeted sexual predators and human trafficking offenders, and it resulted in the arrest of four men.

"We are grateful and proud of our partnership with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his investigators for this joint investigation. Sheriff Swanson and his staff developed G.H.O.S.T. and have been working with many Michigan sheriff’s office’s to identify sexual predators and human traffickers and arrest them for criminal violations," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich stated in a news release. "This pro-active operation prevents child sexual predators from harming our children as well as their recruitment of human trafficking victims. Michigan sheriffs are committed to joining forces to arrest these dangerous criminal offenders and protect our children and communities from being harmed by them."

A press conference will be held on Wednesday providing more details.

