2 large commercial properties are up for sale on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two big commercial properties are up for sale on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township. The asking price totals more than $15 million, but one of the real estate agents involved says it's just a normal transition.

There are two retail buildings up for grabs. One at 5625 W Saginaw Highway has stores like Burlington, Big Lots, Aldi and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. It's listed for nearly $12 million.

The other property is the Klingman's Furniture location at 6025 W Saginaw Highway. It's listed for more than $4 million.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The space is up for sale and there has been interest in the property.

"We will see transition just like there's been for the last twenty years. Transition of additional retail and turnover of retail. In fact, the occupancy in West Saginaw Corridor is quite strong right now," said Shawn O'Brien, the real estate agent who represents the owners of 6025 W. Saginaw, which is a former La-Z-Boy story.

He says the property has been for lease and sale before.

"For the last two and a half years, Klingman's has been in there occupying and renting the building, and they were intent on owning a building. And decided to purchase...over on the east side of town in Okemos," O'Brien said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Customers are walking into Klingman's, one of the stores that are going to be vacant soon.

There has been interest in the property, and O'Brien said they've had recent conversations with traditional retailers along with fitness and grocery specialty places.

So is there a connection with the $200 million Delta Crossings project going up off Saginaw Highway?

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Construction continues at the Delta Crossings Development.

"No connection between anything. The businesses that are going into the Delta Crossings proposal are national retailers who want to come in, and they want to be right off the highway, and they want to have a specific design building that meets their needs," says Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher.

Phase one of Delta Crossings will include TJ Maxx, which is moving from the Lansing Mall, along with Hobby Lobby, Sierra, Bob's Discount Furniture, Texas Roadhouse and other tenants.

