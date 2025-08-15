DIMONDALE, Mich — Dimondale's brand new elementary school is ready to open its doors after a year of construction funded by taxpayer-approved bonds.

The new Dimondale Elementary School will welcome students on August 20.

The project was funded by a $148 million bond approved by taxpayers in 2021 and again in 2024.

Community leaders believe the new school will attract more families to the Dimondale neighborhood.

I visited the brand new school where community members got their first look at the completed project.

"Wow, wow, super wow!": Community celebrates completion of new Dimondale Elementary School

Neighbors, school leaders, and community leaders got a sneak peek of the brand new Dimondale Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

"Generations of students are going to go through this school," said Ralph Reznick, a community leader who has lived in Dimondale for over 40 years.

Reznick thinks this could bring more families into the neighborhood.

"Schools is one of the most important things people look at when they're buying a new house, right?" Reznick said.

He says the new school was needed.

"It was time for an upgrade," Reznick said.

An upgrade you can see in the halls, classrooms, bathrooms, and even on the playground.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak told me this project has been in the works since 2018.

"An investment in Dimondale Elementary gives a commitment to this community that we are here for the next fifty to seventy-five years for sure," Hornak said.

The new building offers new security, technology, heating and cooling, and system upgrades to keep students and staff safe.

Hornak says the new building wouldn't have been possible without the community supporting the school bond back in 2021 and again in 2024.

"This moment as we say in Holt Public definitely deserves a wow, wow, super wow!" Hornak said.

And in less than a week, Dimondale Elementary will be in session.

"School starts on August 20th, and we are going to be ready to welcome in our families and students in!" Hornak said.

