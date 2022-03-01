Watch
Woman, 65, struck after bullet fired into home; suspect sought

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 01, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck by bullet while inside her home. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 2600 block of Woodview Drive.

Police say a bullet came through a window and grazed the 65-year-old homeowner. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers collected evidence at the scene but were unable to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police at 517-483-4600.

