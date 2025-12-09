Winter weather is headed across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich — Winter weather is on the way, and that means drivers across Mid-Michigan will need to take extra precautions while getting behind the wheel. Road crews are already preparing for the snowfall forecasted for this week, while local automotive experts are reminding residents about the importance of winter driving safety.

"Take your time, that is the biggest thing, take your time," said John Badawi, CEO at Motorcars of Lansing.

Badawi has extensive experience with winter driving conditions, as he travels to his car dealership and collision center daily regardless of weather conditions. He has witnessed firsthand how quickly road conditions can deteriorate during Michigan winters.

"The roads can turn icy in a matter of minutes," Badawi said.

During the winter months, Badawi sees a significant increase in customers at his collision center, with winter weather directly impacting the number of vehicle accidents in the area.

"Probably 70% more in the winter," Badawi said.

Aaron Jenkins from the Michigan Department of Transportation says MDOT crews are already preparing for the snowfall forecasted for this week. The department operates around-the-clock operations during winter weather events to keep roads safe and passable.

"We'll have our people out on the roads in two twelve-hour shifts," Jenkins said.

MDOT crews begin their winter weather response as soon as snow starts falling, ensuring roads are monitored and treated continuously throughout weather events.

"Once we know an event is going to happen, we're going to send them out so that they're on the roads, monitoring the conditions, plowing, and salting," Jenkins said.

Residents can track snowplow locations and activities before heading out on the roads through MDOT's online tracking system.

"If you go to our my drive sight, you can actually see what the snowplows are doing, you can see their unique name and see the location," Jenkins said.

Badawi recommends that drivers check their vehicles ahead of time to help avoid crashes during winter weather conditions. Proper vehicle preparation can make a significant difference in winter driving safety.

"Winter tires are awesome in the winter time in Michigan or even try to upgrade to having a four wheel drive vehicle," Badawi said.

