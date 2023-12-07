Why one Holt family has resorted to living in Red Rood Inn

Rent prices in Delhi Charter Township have forced this low income family to move into a motel

Their former rental company says increases are due to unit upgrades

Watch to learn more about this family and the increased cost of living in Ingham County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Joanna Patton and her husband Brian Rodriguez lived in Old Orchard apartments in Holt for a decade, but now find themselves here at Red Roof Inn after management chose not to renew their lease.

"For other apartments they want like 1400 dollars down payment, then it's like 12 hundred dollars a month. I can only max out about 560 a month comfortably," said Rodriguez.

Living in a motel brings many concerns for this family. One of their main concerns Patton's oxygen concentrator, that will last two hours without power. A necessity sitting five feet away that may become inaccessible if she can't find affordable housing.

"I'm really let down because I didn't even really see this coming. You know if I had I would have prepared for it," said Patton.

We contacted Old Orchard apartments to learn more about their new management and rent increases and they told us the expanding prices are due to unit upgrades.

These changes aren't isolated to just this family. According to U.S. Department of housing and urban development in 2013 a fair market 2 bedroom apartment in Michigan's rent would run you $797. Now, in 2023 the cost has increased nearly $300.

Rodriguez and Patton can only afford to stay at Red Roof in until Thursday, then they'll be living out of their truck.

