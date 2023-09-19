Why a South Square Apartments tenant in Holt is living in a tent

Caleb Medina was cleaning his apartment when he discovered what he believed to be mold spores on his wall

South Square Management investigated his property and gave him to options

Watch to find out why South Square tenant Caleb Medina is opting to live in a tent

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your here at South Square Apartments in Holt, where one tenant claims that his unit is unlivable due to what he believes is mold.

Caleb: When I found this I knew I was in trouble

Caleb Medina's discovery in apartment #2 led to a tough decision...

Caleb: The reason I put the tent out is because I'm obviously homeless I'm not willing to go into an unsafe environment that I'm paying for.

Medina first reported possible mold in his apartment back in June, and says maintenance sprayed his unit with Killz-it a popular mold and mildew primer.

Caleb: He left that bug in there, just hanging out. He Killz'd it then left a little friend in there for me.

But suspected problems in his unit continued to grow.

Caleb: I noticed that there was spores on the back side of my dresser against the wall. So, um I started to investigate and I started to take apart my dressers and I opened up the bottom dresser and open of my, my wardrobe that I've only had for 2 months in my room... Hannah the bottom of it is completely full of mold.

Medina contacted south square management, who responded by sending him an attorney's letter. I spoke with South Square's attorney Sam Dua about the letter and the allegations.

Sam: Option one I believe was to take an immediate return of his security deposit and along with and immediate return of his September rent as long as he provided notice to the apartment complex that he has vacated or that he no longer wants any of the items that are in the apartment because he had stated that uhm all of his items had been destroyed or what have you allegedly.

And then option two was to allow maintenance to come in to provide sealants to the walls over 3 days, 3 different coats to prevent anything that he was alleging from coming through the walls

Medina believes these options aren't viable... because the man sleeping in the tent.. would still be.. without a home.

