Why a local developer spent more than $4 million on vacant building in south Lansing

Dymaxion Development purchased the old Sam's Club and then a Stock & Field for more than $4 million.

They are hoping to turn the building into a place where people can work in and play in and interact with as members of the community.

"When I drive around the corridors on the south side in the past couple of years, I can see a lot of hope and a lot of improvement. I hope that this project is a part of that," Jeff Deehan said.

As Jeff Deehan walks around inside of a vacant building that Dymaxion Development just purchased, there's an excitement for what's to come.

"Six loading docks, high ceilings, good column spacing, has a lot of potential," Deehan said.

The building, located on Lansing's south side, used to be an old Sam's Club and then a Stock & Field.

"They closed during COVID," Deehan said.

Leaving the 135,000 sq ft. building to just sit.

"Driving by one too many times. I'm seeing the weeds tall, I'm seeing you know, fast food bags blowing around in the parking lot," Deehan said.

"People obviously not paying respect to the property," Deehan said.

So, the Lansing-based real estate development and managing firm decided to step up and buy the building.

"We paid around four and a quarter million dollars for the buildings and we you know, we close with a traditional method and, and it was pretty straightforward," Deehan said.

Lansing City Council President Jeremy Garza, who represents the south side, says it's a step in the right direction.

"This is one less building that's going to continue to see the blight. You know, hopefully we won't see the sea of semi trailers sitting out there in the parking lot much longer, you know," Garza said.

So what could this building be?

Deehan says they are in the process of figuring it out.

But have interest in many different types of uses from light warehousing to people that are interested in sport uses.

"Be an asset to the community and hopefully be a place that people can work in and play in and interact with us as members of the community," Deehan said.

