Why a busy intersection is concerning Hope Middle School parents

A busy intersection is concerning Hope Middle School parents

Holt Public Schools have been trying to hire a crossing guard since August 2022

Watch to learn more about why parents are concerned

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A busy intersection near Hope middle school continues to raise concerns for parents. The intersection used to have a crossing guard to help students safely make their way. However they haven't had one in almost 2 years.

Holt Public Schools posted the opening for the position August 16th 2022, and say they haven't been able to fill the position.

The reason why the intersections brings up so much concern is because of this building right here, as you can see in the video the position of it creates a blind spot for drivers turning right from west Holt onto north cedar street.

And the Ingham County Sheriff's office says that there have been seven accidents recorded at the intersection since January 2022, one of which resulted in an injury.

In Holt, I'm your neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree, Fox 47 news.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook