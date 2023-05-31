Whether you call it bags or corn hole, Tossing For Holt is a cause you can all get behind

LANSING, Mich. — Real estate professionals with Coldwell Banker and Ruthless Bags Co. are putting on Tossing for Holt, a fundraiser benefiting the Holt Community Food Bank.

Tickets for the cornhole or bags tournament are $50. The event will sport a 50/50 raffle, prizes and participants can also grab a bite to eat at the local restaurants vending at the event.

All teams will play at least six games, and top finishers will earn a cash prize.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. You can register on the event's Facebook page.

