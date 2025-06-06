WEEK OF KINDNESS: Nonprofit in mid-Michigan helps cancer patients with everyday tasks

HOLT, Mich — A local nonprofit organization in Holt is making a difference in the lives of cancer patients by helping with everyday tasks that become challenging during treatment. I visited with a neighbor who recently benefited from their services.



T.W.I.G.S. (To Work In Grateful Service) provides free house cleaning and yard work for people battling cancer.

The nonprofit was founded four years ago by Elizabeth Read after her mother's battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ashley Siegenthaler, a Holt nurse who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in October, is now cancer-free.

The organization allows patients to focus on healing while volunteers handle daily chores.

WATCH: Holt nonprofit provides crucial support for local cancer patients

WEEK OF KINDNESS: T.W.I.G.S nonprofit helps cancer patients with everyday tasks

"I've been a nurse for 14 years," said Ashley Siegenthaler, a Holt resident who works as a nurse. "I enjoy helping people."

But in October, Siegenthaler became the one who needed help.

"By the second of October I had my diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer," Siegenthaler said.

She told me that since her cancer diagnosis, daily tasks became harder to do, leaving her needing assistance. That's where she found a local nonprofit to step in.

"They advertised offering an hour free house cleaning. With two little kids and being out of commission, it's so helpful," Siegenthaler said.

Elizabeth Read founded T.W.I.G.S. four years ago after helping her own mother through cancer. The organization's name stands for: To Work In Grateful Service.

"I lost my mom to pancreatic cancer and during her battle she had people clean the house, mow the lawn, and my dad was able to take her to appointments. She always said what do people do when they don't have the support system I have," Read said.

Read works to help with everyday tasks for people fighting cancer. Siegenthaler received assistance with her yard work.

"So, they can concentrate on healing and spend time with loved ones," Read said.

The support has made a difference for Siegenthaler, who told me she is now cancer-free.

Week of Kindness is dedicated to spotlighting local nonprofits and encouraging community engagement through acts of kindness.

T.W.I.G.S. is always looking for more volunteers and donations. More information is available here.

Click here to support T.W.I.G.S and other nonprofits during Fox 47 News' Week of Kindness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

