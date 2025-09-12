"We are all as one": Delhi Township's 9/11 memorial run brings first responders and neighbors together

HOLT, Mich — Residents and first responders gathered in Holt for the 14th annual 9/11 memorial run, raising funds for local charities while honoring those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The annual event brings together law enforcement from across Mid-Michigan to run in remembrance of 9/11 victims.

Proceeds from the race benefit multiple local organizations including the Fisher House and Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball says the event showcases community unity: "This race we are all as one, we are all Americans, today."

I spoke with participants and organizers about how this memorial event transforms remembrance into action for local causes.

Twenty-four years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Holt community continues to honor the fallen through action, coming together for an annual memorial run that raises money for those who serve.

"It's just such a day of remembrance," said one participant at the event.

This memorial run in Holt is in remembrance of the victims who died on 9/11. This is the 14th year of the race, and Tom Enterline was ready to run.

"I've been doing this since 2018 myself," Enterline said.

As Enterline was off to the race, I asked what he thinks about each year while running.

"Just remembering what our nation went through and what people went through," Enterline said.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball tells me that each year, law enforcement from across Mid-Michigan come out to run, and his favorite part is seeing unity amongst neighbors.

"This race we are all as one, we are all Americans, today," Ball said.

He says all the money raised goes back to local charities and local law enforcement.

"The American Legion is having its half go to the Fisher House. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Delhi Township Fire Department are going to the Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan charity," Ball said.

Back with Enterline, he tells me that he plans to continue to run this race as long as he can, as he knows it's not only for a good cause, but to honor those lives lost 24 years ago.

"Just happy to do this," Enterline said.

